Currently, I look after two separate prepay accounts for my in-laws. Both are absolutely hopeless with technology, and being the good son-in-law I am, I top up their accounts each month and generally keep an eye on things.

I'm wonder if there's a better way to do this, by putting them both on a shared plan (or similar) and just paying a monthly account? Both are not big call/txt users, mainly data.

Do any of you do something similar, and if so, how do you achieve this?