Good day Geeks

Can anyone direct me to where I find the system time (setting?) for a Vodafone NZ Huawei HG659. Not for the first time I'm having trouble understanding the parental control on this thing, whereby recently the kids all happily carry on online for a good hour after the cut off.. I'm suspecting the device doesn't know about NZ daylight saving perhaps......?

Thoughts'..

thanks

frank