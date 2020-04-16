Since the latest firmware update, which in general I'm really happy with, I have a couple of issues:

When I fast forward sometimes it fails and reverts to a position in the program some place earlier than I was already. This results in me having to restart the program and winding forward to the point I need. When I do this the preview screens at the base of the window are black, this is when things go wrong. My mobile app is no longer registered with my box, however I can no longer find the place in the Vodafone TV box menus to pair a device.

Thanks to anyone who has any solutions!

Mark.