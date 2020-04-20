Just wondering if anybody has the email for the Vodafone disconnection team?

It appears my written request with lots of identity verification is insufficient to ensure they cancel my account. 🤢

I am far too upset and angry same time to speak to any of their call centre staff. I do have the email for their CEO found within this website, but again I know I am too upset to email him directly at this time. This is for various reasons that involve nearly 2 years of problems of one sort or another &or my associated financial losses therein ...

TIA

edited to say this is a ADSL broadband connection grandparented from iHUG and whoever was my provider before then