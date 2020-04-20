The UltraHub (with the latest firmware at the time of posting) has an issue with the "Settings -> LAN" page when in advanced mode in that it does not populate any of the values. That is, all text fields are empty. The reason for this is that Chrome is giving this error when you click on "LAN" in the left hand menu:

[Deprecation] Synchronous XMLHttpRequest on the main thread is deprecated because of its detrimental effects to the end user's experience. For more help, check https://xhr.spec.whatwg.org/.

send @ jquery-min.js:4

This then causes a cascade of other errors (The specified value "undefined" cannot be parsed, or is out of range.).

This bug makes the LAN page (and probably many others) impossible to use. This can only be fixed with new firmware that updates the version of jquery being used in the Utlrahub webpages built into the router.

Does anyone here experience the same issue and does anyone have a suggested workaround?