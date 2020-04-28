Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270212 28-Apr-2020 17:07
My parents are in a semi rural (life style block) area, Hunua in Auckland and are having major issues with the reliability of their internet.  They will lose connection to the internet either completely or to an extent that it will become unusable

 

Mum has been on the line with vodafone and apparently sales has suggested that they might be better off with VDSL rather than ADSL which seems strange to me.

 

They have recently been issued a new modem which hasn't fixed the reliability issues.  When she first installed it she was getting speeds 19.7 Mbps down 1.06 Mbps up

 

Given I can't go out there what do I need to ask her to try to narrow down what might be causing the issue.

  #2472905 28-Apr-2020 17:13
Bet it is junction corrosion, no new router will help that.  Chorus needs to go out and look.



  #2472907 28-Apr-2020 17:26
Is there a way of diagnosing this remotely or at least narrowing it down?

 
 
 
 


  #2472908 28-Apr-2020 17:27
Can you login to the router remotely, see the dsl stats and sync rates.

  #2472910 28-Apr-2020 17:28
What's the internal wiring like?




  #2472916 28-Apr-2020 17:40
Folks surname not Goff by any chance, but hey if they have VDSL that is only achieving 1M up and <20M down then often moving to ADSL is more stable, but clearly indicates they are on a longer than desirable line for DSL, purhaps you can point them in the direction of a WISP as per the Goff article. This of course assumes their internal wiring is not the root cause of these issues and if they get that sorted they shoot up to 40/10.

 

  #2472917 28-Apr-2020 17:41
blackjack17: Is there a way of diagnosing this remotely or at least narrowing it down?

 

Yes, the steps to do this are as follows.

 

 

 

1. Validate it's not wifi issues.

 

2. Have your parents find the phone like object and listen to the dialtone, see if it crackles.

 

3. Have your parents add you as a authority on the account (this helps alot in the next steps)

 

4. Call the RSP and ask them to do a line test.

 

5. Upon RSP's results, decide on the next best step.

 

 

 

 




  #2472934 28-Apr-2020 18:21
coffeebaron: What's the internal wiring like?


