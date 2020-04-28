My parents are in a semi rural (life style block) area, Hunua in Auckland and are having major issues with the reliability of their internet. They will lose connection to the internet either completely or to an extent that it will become unusable

Mum has been on the line with vodafone and apparently sales has suggested that they might be better off with VDSL rather than ADSL which seems strange to me.

They have recently been issued a new modem which hasn't fixed the reliability issues. When she first installed it she was getting speeds 19.7 Mbps down 1.06 Mbps up

Given I can't go out there what do I need to ask her to try to narrow down what might be causing the issue.