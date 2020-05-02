Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270291 2-May-2020 13:31
Hi I live on a property on Banks Peninsula, in a building about 50 meters from where the owner lives. I currently share his ADSL connection (6mpbs).

 

I know of at least 1 property owner in my neighbourhood who has a Vodafone Home Wireless Connection, I would like to get the same.

 

From the building where I live in there is unobstructed line of sight to the cell tower and I get download and upload speeds  of around 30mbps using my phone and with a modem I borrowed but when I type my address in the Vodafone checker "only ADSL is available". 

 

When I enter the address of an adjoining property the follow appears "Sorry! We couldn’t confirm what services you can get at your address.Please give us a call on 0800 222 664 so we can double check what services might be available".

 

I rang Vodafone and spoke to a Ninja only to be told that ADSL is through "copper wires" while wireless is well wireless. Not particularly helpful or surprising.

 

I would like a better explanation. Is my inability to get a Vodafone Home Wireless Connection because off network capacity, of the tower itselfs or its backhaul limits or some economic reason i.e. pay Farmside ("Powered by Vodafone") for a service coming from the same tower but slower and more expensive.

 

Any additional information/help would be appreciated

 

Thanks

 

Jonnz

5657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2475353 2-May-2020 14:12
Get in touch with these guys: https://www.ultimatebroadband.co.nz/ they do Vodafone RBI in the Christchurch and surrounding areas. They also have their own rural wireless network in some places too.

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

