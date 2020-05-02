Hi I live on a property on Banks Peninsula, in a building about 50 meters from where the owner lives. I currently share his ADSL connection (6mpbs).

I know of at least 1 property owner in my neighbourhood who has a Vodafone Home Wireless Connection, I would like to get the same.

From the building where I live in there is unobstructed line of sight to the cell tower and I get download and upload speeds of around 30mbps using my phone and with a modem I borrowed but when I type my address in the Vodafone checker "only ADSL is available".

When I enter the address of an adjoining property the follow appears "Sorry! We couldn’t confirm what services you can get at your address.Please give us a call on 0800 222 664 so we can double check what services might be available".

I rang Vodafone and spoke to a Ninja only to be told that ADSL is through "copper wires" while wireless is well wireless. Not particularly helpful or surprising.

I would like a better explanation. Is my inability to get a Vodafone Home Wireless Connection because off network capacity, of the tower itselfs or its backhaul limits or some economic reason i.e. pay Farmside ("Powered by Vodafone") for a service coming from the same tower but slower and more expensive.

Any additional information/help would be appreciated

Thanks

Jonnz