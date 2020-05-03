Hi, i have a family member here from Australia until they can leave safely.



They are staying at a location with not much cell coverage, but they have been able to get Vodafone up until a couple of weeks ago. They are just roaming using their Telstra sim. Phone is iPhone 6s.



Roaming still seems to work on other providers when they are in range, usually requiring a drive down the road. Which tells me roaming is still set up correctly on the phone.



When going into their mobile network settings we can see Vodafone as the only network available and select it but nothing connects, just says no service.

I am on Vodafone and can get service in the same location.



I'm just wondering if the phone or sim could have blocked?



Anyone have any other ideas to try?



Next option would be to buy a prepay sim when they are in town again as no other phone/internet available to them currently.