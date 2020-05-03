Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Global Roaming in NZ


50 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#270310 3-May-2020 19:58
Send private message quote this post

Hi, i have a family member here from Australia until they can leave safely.

They are staying at a location with not much cell coverage, but they have been able to get Vodafone up until a couple of weeks ago. They are just roaming using their Telstra sim. Phone is iPhone 6s.

Roaming still seems to work on other providers when they are in range, usually requiring a drive down the road. Which tells me roaming is still set up correctly on the phone.

When going into their mobile network settings we can see Vodafone as the only network available and select it but nothing connects, just says no service.

 

I am on Vodafone and can get service in the same location.

I'm just wondering if the phone or sim could have blocked?

Anyone have any other ideas to try?

Next option would be to buy a prepay sim when they are in town again as no other phone/internet available to them currently.

Create new topic
6126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2475982 3-May-2020 20:02
Send private message quote this post

The roaming customer has to speak to home service provider for support

Account could be overdue and restricted



50 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #2476025 3-May-2020 20:10
Send private message quote this post

Linux: The roaming customer has to speak to home service provider for support

Account could be overdue and restricted


Maybe, but would that just lock out vodafone, while other providers still work,

 
 
 
 


6126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2476027 3-May-2020 20:12
Send private message quote this post

Sorry if other providers work then ignore response above

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.