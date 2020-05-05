Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Customer service aside, how is Vodafone UFB FibreMax performance


10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270358 5-May-2020 22:05
Customer service aside, how is Vodafone UFB FibreMax performance compared to Stuff Fibre, Voyager, 2Degrees etc?

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477375 5-May-2020 22:33
Fine but........

 

I would go with 2degrees for a start NZ based Call centre and great support here on Geekzone from staff that know what they are speaking about



10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2477394 5-May-2020 22:45
Don't know much about 2degrees other than back in the day they piggy backed on Vodafone network and I had issues with their coverage so been using Spark for years. 

 

It may be different story with broadband altogether.

 
 
 
 


6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477396 5-May-2020 22:49
2degrees has really built out the mobile network now and you can't compare it to a few years ago and the fixed line network is rock solid

 

Check out the 2degrees section here on Geekzone and the support provided by staff like @SaltyNZ @NickMack

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85

 

 

186 posts

Master Geek


  #2477397 5-May-2020 22:50
mikeyfp:

Don't know much about 2degrees other than back in the day they piggy backed on Vodafone network and I had issues with their coverage so been using Spark for years. 


It may be different story with broadband altogether.



Totally different story with broadband.

When it comes to UFB performance will be broadly similar with any of the major ISPs. Would encourage you to strongly consider customer service as your deciding factor - short of wanting a bundled bill, or one of the majors having a particularly good joining offer.

Vodafone tends to lag a little on the customer service front but you’ll find no issues in performance IMO. I don’t think their broadband plans offer very good value at the moment though compared to others in market.



10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2477399 5-May-2020 22:54
Thank you. My room mate has vodafone on account mobile and he said he can get the UFB FibreMax for about 85/month on 12month contract with mobile discounts etc which is why we were considering it. 

 

2Deg is about $110/month. 

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477405 5-May-2020 23:01
mikeyfp:

 

Thank you. My room mate has vodafone on account mobile and he said he can get the UFB FibreMax for about 85/month on 12month contract with mobile discounts etc which is why we were considering it. 

 

2Deg is about $110/month. 

 

 

Just remember 2degrees / Others could as well offer a credit of $200+GST so that drops the price per month as well

5045 posts

Uber Geek


  #2477412 5-May-2020 23:11
If everything goes great with Vodafone, great - but the minute you need any assistance at all (or something goes wrong), chances are you will find your experience with the customer service centre goes very badly. I agree with John - either 2degrees or someone like Voyager. Don't choose a provider solely based on price. I have my mobile with Vodafone but broadband with a different provider.

 
 
 
 




10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2477413 5-May-2020 23:14
I hear you. So with the $200 credit, 2D are about $93. Great advice regarding ignore the price and go for customer sevice. That rules out Vodafone then! 😀😬

 

 

 

How do you guys compare Stuff Fibre vs Voyager vs Orcon?

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477415 5-May-2020 23:17
Voyager anyday over Stuff, Stuff Fibre would be close to the bottom of my list

186 posts

Master Geek


  #2477417 5-May-2020 23:18
mikeyfp:

I hear you. So with the $200 credit, 2D are about $93. Great advice regarding ignore the price and go for customer sevice. That rules out Vodafone then! 😀😬


 


How do you guys compare Stuff Fibre vs Voyager vs Orcon?



Stuff has the distinct disadvantage of just reselling someone else’s broadband (Devoli). Although the Devoli network is perfectly fine, it just adds another step eg for support as you’re never really dealing with the actual ISP. IMO would need a very compelling reason to go for Stuff over someone else.

Suspect Voyager would be your pick of those three. Solid network, awesome NZ based support, good value plans. Can go with no term contract which I find appealing personally.

Voyager > Orcon > Stuff.



10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2477419 5-May-2020 23:26
Thank you , these are great replies. So considering customer service being a factor which ruled out Vodafone, Stuff fibre being a reseller adding on to unnecessary complications in getting incidents (if it happens) resolved - that leaves us-

 

Voyager vs 2Deg vs Orcon vs Skinny

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477421 5-May-2020 23:28
2degrees hands down!



10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2477422 5-May-2020 23:34
Linux: 2degrees hands down!

 

+1 for 2D!

 

I'll need static IP for $10, so about $105/month on 12 month contract with 2D.

 

vs

 

$99/month, no contract and $15 one off static IP fees with Voyager.

 

 

 

Are there any performance difference between 2D and Voyager? Like the ones you mentioned earlier where 2D has better peering(I'm not sure what this is though).

4042 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477423 5-May-2020 23:40
I'm on Vodafone fibre (albeit only 100/20 not max) and it runs fine. I've been averaging about 8tb a month of traffic.

 

Customer support on the other hand is a mostly a nightmare. There are some really talented CSRs at Vodafone who genuinely want to resolve your issue and will go the extra mile, but getting to them to deal with your issues can be.. problematic. Most of the time you will be stuck talking to someone with poor English skills, in a noisy contact center, with no desire and even less ability or authority to actually fix anything anyways. 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

