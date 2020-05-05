Fine but........
I would go with 2degrees for a start NZ based Call centre and great support here on Geekzone from staff that know what they are speaking about
Don't know much about 2degrees other than back in the day they piggy backed on Vodafone network and I had issues with their coverage so been using Spark for years.
It may be different story with broadband altogether.
2degrees has really built out the mobile network now and you can't compare it to a few years ago and the fixed line network is rock solid
Check out the 2degrees section here on Geekzone and the support provided by staff like @SaltyNZ @NickMack
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85
mikeyfp:
Don't know much about 2degrees other than back in the day they piggy backed on Vodafone network and I had issues with their coverage so been using Spark for years.
It may be different story with broadband altogether.
Thank you. My room mate has vodafone on account mobile and he said he can get the UFB FibreMax for about 85/month on 12month contract with mobile discounts etc which is why we were considering it.
2Deg is about $110/month.
mikeyfp:
Thank you. My room mate has vodafone on account mobile and he said he can get the UFB FibreMax for about 85/month on 12month contract with mobile discounts etc which is why we were considering it.
2Deg is about $110/month.
Just remember 2degrees / Others could as well offer a credit of $200+GST so that drops the price per month as well
If everything goes great with Vodafone, great - but the minute you need any assistance at all (or something goes wrong), chances are you will find your experience with the customer service centre goes very badly. I agree with John - either 2degrees or someone like Voyager. Don't choose a provider solely based on price. I have my mobile with Vodafone but broadband with a different provider.
I hear you. So with the $200 credit, 2D are about $93. Great advice regarding ignore the price and go for customer sevice. That rules out Vodafone then! 😀😬
How do you guys compare Stuff Fibre vs Voyager vs Orcon?
Voyager anyday over Stuff, Stuff Fibre would be close to the bottom of my list
mikeyfp:
I hear you. So with the $200 credit, 2D are about $93. Great advice regarding ignore the price and go for customer sevice. That rules out Vodafone then! 😀😬
How do you guys compare Stuff Fibre vs Voyager vs Orcon?
Thank you , these are great replies. So considering customer service being a factor which ruled out Vodafone, Stuff fibre being a reseller adding on to unnecessary complications in getting incidents (if it happens) resolved - that leaves us-
Voyager vs 2Deg vs Orcon vs Skinny
Linux: 2degrees hands down!
+1 for 2D!
I'll need static IP for $10, so about $105/month on 12 month contract with 2D.
vs
$99/month, no contract and $15 one off static IP fees with Voyager.
Are there any performance difference between 2D and Voyager? Like the ones you mentioned earlier where 2D has better peering(I'm not sure what this is though).
I'm on Vodafone fibre (albeit only 100/20 not max) and it runs fine. I've been averaging about 8tb a month of traffic.
Customer support on the other hand is a mostly a nightmare. There are some really talented CSRs at Vodafone who genuinely want to resolve your issue and will go the extra mile, but getting to them to deal with your issues can be.. problematic. Most of the time you will be stuck talking to someone with poor English skills, in a noisy contact center, with no desire and even less ability or authority to actually fix anything anyways.
Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.