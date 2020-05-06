For the past few weeks Ive had drop outs of my Internet connection.

A reboot of the Cable Modem and Router seem to fix the issue, but its getting to the point where its once a day :/

Before I subject myself to the pain of the service desk, any one else had issues?

I'm located in Stokes Valley, Wellington.

I've started recording outage times as follows:

27/04/20 - 4:35pm

29/04/20 - 12:23pm

01/05/20 - 1:56pm

04/05/20 - 2:42pm

04/05/20 - 2:52pm

05/05/20 - 2:52pm

05/05/20 - 8:04pm

05/05/20 - 9:03pm

06/05/20 - 8:34pm