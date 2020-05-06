For the past few weeks Ive had drop outs of my Internet connection.
A reboot of the Cable Modem and Router seem to fix the issue, but its getting to the point where its once a day :/
Before I subject myself to the pain of the service desk, any one else had issues?
I'm located in Stokes Valley, Wellington.
I've started recording outage times as follows:
27/04/20 - 4:35pm
29/04/20 - 12:23pm
01/05/20 - 1:56pm
04/05/20 - 2:42pm
04/05/20 - 2:52pm
05/05/20 - 2:52pm
05/05/20 - 8:04pm
05/05/20 - 9:03pm
06/05/20 - 8:34pm