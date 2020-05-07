Hi,
My phone won't connect to the Vodafone mobile network at home (Papamoa, Tauranga) this morning. Is anyone else having similar issues? Tried flight mode on and off, phone on and off, with no success.
Possibly this
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/121435291/two-fibre-cable-breakages-cut-off-vodafone-customers
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/network-status/ (Scroll to the bottom)
Vodafone have some fibre breaks currently..... everything affected.
"Vodafone customers across central and eastern parts of the North Island have been cut off from broadband and mobile services."