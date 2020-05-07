Does anyone know if Vodafone can/will activate a second port on my ONT to enable me to connect a second modem?
I want to have a separate gateway for business related testing of cloud devices.
Cheers
John
Most ISP's will do a second port activation for you these days. You just need to request it.
VF would be one I would probably avoid though as they can't even really do the basics sometimes haha...
I think secondary services are limited to 100mbps though - or is that no longer the case?
apparently no longer the case - but I believe the max obtainable speed for all devices wont exceed 1Gbit