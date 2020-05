Hey all,

I use the Usenet to download my Linux distros. I'm on vodafone cable gigabit connection. I normally get approx 30MB download speeds but during lockdown my average download speed has been approx 4MB.

I've tried different servers in both Europe and USA but with the same results. I've also tried enabling/disabling SSL but still sitting on 4MB.

Has anyone else experienced this on Vodafone cable?