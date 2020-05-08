My grandson has added a heap of programs to the My TV column, so how do I delete them? 😋
Go one option below where the recordings are and remove those!
>Go one option below where the recordings are and remove those!<
Sorry, don't follow that at all.
They are pinned TV shows, You just need to unpin them
Rickles:
Hi @Rickles
There's only 2 items shown under 'My TV' at any one time on the main menu.. Do you mean listed under 'Watch Next' or 'Recordings' ?
Cheers.
Grant
Yes, two items in that area, both citing 'continue'
Rickles:
Hi @Rickles
That can't be changed.. however as soon as you play other content, those items will be replaced with 'Continue' on those new items that are viewed.
Cheers,
Grant
OK ... What about anything in the Watch Next option?