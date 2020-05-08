Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270420 8-May-2020 15:46
My grandson has added a heap of programs to the My TV column, so how do I delete them? 😋

  #2479320 8-May-2020 15:49
Go one option below where the recordings are and remove those!



  #2479369 8-May-2020 15:58
     >Go one option below where the recordings are and remove those!<

 

Sorry, don't follow that at all.

 
 
 
 


  #2479375 8-May-2020 16:05
Well you know where your recordings are on Vodafone TV in the menu?

  #2479387 8-May-2020 16:13
They are pinned TV shows, You just need to unpin them

  #2479388 8-May-2020 16:14
Rickles:

 

My grandson has added a heap of programs to the My TV column, so how do I delete them? 😋

 

 

 

 

Hi @Rickles

 

 

 

There's only 2 items shown under 'My TV' at any one time on the main menu.. Do you mean listed under 'Watch Next' or 'Recordings' ?

 

 

 

Cheers.

 

Grant

 

 




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool



  #2479403 8-May-2020 16:24
Yes, two items in that area, both citing 'continue'

  #2479408 8-May-2020 16:27
Rickles:

 

Yes, two items in that area, both citing 'continue'

 

 

 

 

Hi @Rickles

 

That can't be changed.. however as soon as you play other content, those items will be replaced with 'Continue' on those new items that are viewed.

 

Cheers,
Grant

 

 




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

 
 
 
 




  #2479411 8-May-2020 16:29
OK ... What about anything in the Watch Next option?

