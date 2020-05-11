@JasonParis

Direct debit/accounts systems still not working acceptably and you aren't living up to promises made on your own website

My dad had his own interesting experience with trying to arrange an ongoing DD using his credit card. Your website processed the request twice and seemingly accepted his request. After first instance some VF call centre CSR e-mailed back with an e-mail that had no content in the body but a big long subject suggesting something had gone wrong and that he should try again (it made zero sense when comprehended using ordinary rules of English grammar). He actually thought it was a phishing attempt and ignored it. Fast forward a bit and he got pinged with a late payment penalty because the DD didn't happen. He tried it again online and it seemed to have worked again and then he got the same stupid e-mail.

Finally, he rang someone up, gave them a piece of his mind, and they sorted it out, apologised, and waived the penalty. My question is this: why does VF constantly fail the same way and why are you promising people a particular degree of support/assistance during this difficult time but end up offering something less? This is pretty low.

I am still a VF fixed broadband customer although as a matter of ethics, I really question this relationship given these revelations.