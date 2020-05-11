Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VF cuts off elderly customer due to own bungle/support package not as advertised


#270472 11-May-2020 12:29
@JasonParis

 

Direct debit/accounts systems still not working acceptably and you aren't living up to promises made on your own website

 

My dad had his own interesting experience with trying to arrange an ongoing DD using his credit card. Your website processed the request twice and seemingly accepted his request. After first instance some VF call centre CSR e-mailed back with an e-mail that had no content in the body but a big long subject suggesting something had gone wrong and that he should try again (it made zero sense when comprehended using ordinary rules of English grammar). He actually thought it was a phishing attempt and ignored it. Fast forward a bit and he got pinged with a late payment penalty because the DD didn't happen. He tried it again online and it seemed to have worked again and then he got the same stupid e-mail.

 

Finally, he rang someone up, gave them a piece of his mind, and they sorted it out, apologised, and waived the penalty. My question is this: why does VF constantly fail the same way and why are you promising people a particular degree of support/assistance during this difficult time but end up offering something less? This is pretty low.

 

I am still a VF fixed broadband customer although as a matter of ethics, I really question this relationship given these revelations.

 

 

 

 

  #2481144 11-May-2020 13:02
Very fair for you to be annoyed with this - I would be too. It's not good enough, especially at a time when there is already so much uncertainty around. I'll get the team to check out this process and see where it is going wrong - but in the interim, can you please drop me a quick note with the account details to Jason.paris@vodafone.com and I'll get this sorted now for you. Apologies again and thanks for letting me know.

 

 

 

JP




Jason Paris

