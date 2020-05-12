Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)All connected devices (Wifi and via Ethernet) lose internet access intermittently and simultaneously


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270501 12-May-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

We’ve been having a nightmare with our internet accessibility over our Vodafone VDSL connection - it’s been going on for almost two months now, and Chorus, Vodafone, Bose and D-Link have been involved in trouble shooting (unsuccessfully).

 

The issue we’re having is intermittent, but simultaneous, stoppages across all our connected devices in terms of functional internet access - the modem says there’s a connection, but none of the connected devices seem to have access.  When the problem occurs, devices connected to the modem via Wifi and Ethernet are affected (i.e. it’s not just a Wifi issue).  Our setup includes:

 

Vodafone VDSL connection with 17Mbps down / 1.5Mbps up 
Vodafone Ultra Hub modem
One smart TV connected via Ethenet
One Bose sound system connected via Ethernet
Four/Five mobile phones (Wifi)
Couple of iPads (Wifi)     
Four laptops (usually Wifi)

 

We did have a D-Link Mesh Wifi system connected via Ethernet (with all non-Ethernet connected devices using the Mesh Wifi, not the Ultra Hub’s Wifi), but have got rid of the D-Link Mesh system following advice from Vodafone that it may have been the cause of our issue.
 
Vodafone has, on three seperate occasions, run 24-Hour line tests using their Chorus portal - no issues detected.

 

When the second and third 24-Hour line tests were being performed, I ran a continuous sequence of Ping tests from my MacBook while connected to the modem via Ethernet cable.  Notwithstanding that the line tests showed no issues, my Ping test results showed multitudes of slow and timed-out Pings.
 
Vodafone have suggested that we are ‘maxing out’ the modem - I don’t know what to make of this.  I doubt we’re high-demand in the scheme of things (one HD Smart TV, no gamers, bit of music and kids on social media), so surely a fit-for-purpose modem should handle that - if the line speed isn’t up to servicing the demand from the connected devices, I’d expect the modem to ration out traffic rather than freak out and serve up nothing?

 

Any help would be fantastic - I’m happy to share the result of my Ping tests if that may be informative.
 
Thanks, Simon 

Create new topic
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2482153 12-May-2020 19:05
Send private message quote this post

You don't have power running near your phone line/same conduit? No electric fences or similar near by? Have you kept a record of the time of day etc when it 'breaks' so you can look for any trends?




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

nickmack GZ Signature

5893 posts

Uber Geek


  #2482163 12-May-2020 19:23
Send private message quote this post

What exactly happens with things stop, and how do they restart? What did Ping do during periods it didn't work?

 

With a number of users and limited upstream, it might just be upstream saturation. Once the upstream connection is running at capacity it effectively stops the downstream as well. The telltale for this would be ping response times suddenly spiking with a bit of packet loss but still some getting through. This could be what Vodafone are talking about in terms of maxing out.

 

Video chat, cloud backups, iCloud and anything else that syncs to the cloud or periodically sends (rather than receiving) large amounts of data could cause this.

 
 
 
 




3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2482169 12-May-2020 19:30
Send private message quote this post

There are no electric fences nearby, and I don't think power and phone lines are in sustained close proximity within the house (not sure what happens outside the house).

 

The two 24-hour Ping tests that I ran show some similarity from one test to the next, but I'm not sure the correlation is all that strong.  I'll upload charts of the two tests.

 

With regard to low upload capability, that makes sense - my daughters are constantly sharing Tik Tok and Snapchat videos.

 

 



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2482172 12-May-2020 19:32
Send private message quote this post

When the issue arises, it comes right again after a period of time without me doing anything.  I do use iCloud storage, so that too makes sense.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.