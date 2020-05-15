Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
962 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#270573 15-May-2020 16:34
(Note: Don't get me started on SMS-2FA; I am using Authy for the "real" 2FA for the site; this is an optional "recovery" process, because belt-and-braces is sometime wise).

 

Trying to turn on a "recovery" code via SMS for an account, to a work phone that is on Voda.

 

SMS codes not being received.

 

It's an overseas website.

 

I doubt that Covid-19 transport delays are hitting SMS (yet!), so probably not that.

 

Is it worth trying to follow up with Voda?  Can I even do that if it's a work-provided phone/sim on a large corporate plan?

 

 

6203 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2484547 15-May-2020 16:40
@jamesrt If this is an incoming SMS issue from the 3rd party outside of VodafoneNZ network / control then Vodafone can do zero about it

 

Contact support on the overseas website and get them to follow-up with the SMS aggregator they use

6203 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2484551 15-May-2020 16:45
Further to this VodafoneNZ can block and has done so some SMS aggregators if they have been known to route SMS spam and I can tell you now they are blocked for good

 

Only the A party (sender) side can look into this issue

 
 
 
 




962 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2484553 15-May-2020 16:49
Ok, thanks.

192 posts

Master Geek


  #2484576 15-May-2020 17:09
Might help to mention the SMS sender in case others are having the same issue?

