Evening all,

Finally got set up with a ubiquity dream machine and a vigor130 modem and ditched the frankly unstable Vodafone modem/router.

All running fine in bridge mode, but speed tests on the UDM are maxing out at 2-3mb when we were previously getting up to 11mb down.

Does anyone have the full settings I might need in case it’s something on the modem? We are rural and have an awlful connection but it’s usually just up and down, not consistently slow



Thanks.