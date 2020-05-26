Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
94 posts

Master Geek


#271758 26-May-2020 10:01
At present Vodafone is unable to talk about account inquiries over the phone and I don't have a smart phone to use their app. So I thought that I would use this forum to ask for help.

 

The latest statement that I've received from Vodafone is double what I would normally receive (from around $170 to $341). As an elderly man on a fixed income this would cause me financial difficulties if I can't get the problem resolved. 

 

I know that Vodafone employees sometimes visit this forum so I'm asking for assistance if an employee reads this message.

 

I've used this "Horrendous Vodafone Customer service" only because I'm aware that Vodafone employees do visit, not because of the service, I realize that covid 19 having an affect on Vodafone service.

 

Help would be much appreciated, thank you. 
  

180 posts

Master Geek


  #2491604 26-May-2020 10:04
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/?initializechat=bot&initquestion=live&ref=chat

180 posts

Master Geek


  #2491607 26-May-2020 10:11
halper86:

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/?initializechat=bot&initquestion=live&ref=chat

 

 

Hope this can help with your problem @Iceni :)

 
 
 
 




94 posts

Master Geek


  #2491636 26-May-2020 10:51
I gave it a try and the person I spoke too said that he would be in touch later. Hope it works but I have my doubts.

 

Thanks for the assistance.

5137 posts

Uber Geek


  #2491658 26-May-2020 11:10
@JasonParis

26 posts

Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2491714 26-May-2020 12:02
Hi there,

 

Happy to take a look if you don't hear back from the agent you spoke to earlier. Feel free to PM me your details if you need.



94 posts

Master Geek


  #2491727 26-May-2020 12:21
Thanks Nick,

 

I'll give the person (don't know if it was male or female) a chance first and see how that goes, if it takes too long I'll take up your kind offer, can't let it happen twice in a row or I'll be on bread and water:-)

 

Many thanks. 

