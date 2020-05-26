At present Vodafone is unable to talk about account inquiries over the phone and I don't have a smart phone to use their app. So I thought that I would use this forum to ask for help.

The latest statement that I've received from Vodafone is double what I would normally receive (from around $170 to $341). As an elderly man on a fixed income this would cause me financial difficulties if I can't get the problem resolved.

I know that Vodafone employees sometimes visit this forum so I'm asking for assistance if an employee reads this message.

I've used this "Horrendous Vodafone Customer service" only because I'm aware that Vodafone employees do visit, not because of the service, I realize that covid 19 having an affect on Vodafone service.

Help would be much appreciated, thank you.

