Hi Team,

I have been a T-Box user almost since day 1. I now want to upgrade my Internet connection to 900/400 Unlimited, however I want to retain the T-Box. From reading these forums I get the feeling that the new VTV 2 STB is not as functional as the T-Box.

1. Is there a supported way to connect a T-Box to an fibre based IP network.

2. Is there an equivalent or better product on the market in NZ.