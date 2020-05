I accidently just spent $45 on topping up my Vodafone, without realizing that it would be spent on a automatic renewal 'MyFlex Prepay'. However, looking into the usage details, I've only used about 0.71mb/10gb, 0/50 minutes call, 0/50 texts.



Would Vodafone help me refund the 45 dollars? I really don't need this much data for this time being and I'm running short on funds, so $45 is alot for me at the moment.



Any information would be appreciated.

Thanks.