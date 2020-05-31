I currently have 100/20 Fibre with 2Degrees, been great for 12 months. But I'm now paying $85 per month.

My mobile is with Vodafone and I've been sent an offer for Fibre Max at $93 per month, plus a $200 account credit for 12 months, which makes the monthly fee $76.33.

Seems quite a bit cheaper than 2Degrees. I haven't needed to contact 2Degrees during my 12 month term, and I know first hand having my mobile with Vodafone that it can be an absolute nightmare trying to resolve issues by phone with Vodafone. But would seem Fibre once connected is quite a bit more reliable and unlikely to need to make any plan changes during the 12 month term.

So question being, at $76 per month for fibre max, I just need the service to work. Should I or shouldn't I? Any peering issues, congestion issues with Vodafone Fibre? Thanks