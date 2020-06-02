Wonder if someone can shed some light on this config for me. Since the last time I visited this client site and new router and switch have appeared and wondered if this is a standard config for VF?

The new POE switch and router appears to only supply WAN to three Yealink ATA's and are completely separate from the existing LAN connected to the original VF Huawei router.

The new Router is an AudioCodes MP264DB and the WAN of that roiyuter is connected to GE2 on the Chrous ONT so I assume this must be something VF have provisioned? The original VF Huawei router's WAN is connected to GE1 on the Chorus ONT.

Does anyone know why it is like this?