I purchased a VTV box before the end of May and recall having a voucher under the special offers section on the VTV portal. I just went to activate the offer and it is no longer appearing in the portal. Looking the T&Cs below there is no reason why it should have disappeared as I should have until 15.06.2020 to redeem it. Anyone have any ideas?



**Lightbox offer available to customers purchasing Vodafone TV until 31.05.2020. Lightbox voucher included in your Vodafone TV box and redeemed via www.lightbox.co.nz by 15.06.2020.