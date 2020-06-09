Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272107 9-Jun-2020 19:28
Will VFTV work on ADSL / VDSL? Is anybody using it with this set up?

  #2501697 9-Jun-2020 19:31
This is covered in the VodafoneTV thread more than once

 

VDSL & ADSL2+ with good speed will be fine but not on a congested ADSL1 connection



  #2501703 9-Jun-2020 19:36
Linux:

Sorry, I didn’t see there was a VFTV thread. Thanks for your help all the same.

 
 
 
 


  #2501712 9-Jun-2020 19:48
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=254293

 

Lots of helpful information in this thread

 

 

  #2501717 9-Jun-2020 19:54
3puttssuck: Will VFTV work on ADSL / VDSL? Is anybody using it with this set up?

 

Tested with spark VDSL in built up area  not a great pic for watching live TV , the pic was better  on a sky decoder, On demand worked better but pic still not as clear as what I get on a fibre connection. Live TV was a lot clearer on fibre connection. There is a good forum as mentioned but so many pages to trawl through to find what your after

