I need to vent.

I have been a loyal VF customer, full fat fibre and the whole family on mobile shared data plans. We are moving ASAP. Why? Vodafone does not keep it promises and the humans at the end of the phone or chat are clueless.

I paid for the static IP. All good, until it changed after I restarted my router. Queue multiple chats with VF. One person told me to make sure I was using the correct IP! they assign it! No help at all from escalation, nor complaint. A refund and a guarantee it would not change again, until it did. Over 3 hours of chat time.

Cancelled today, gone with another provider. Will be exiting the mobile as well. Hilariously after cancelling (requiring 30 min and two people) I get an email telling me my vodafone tv is on the way. Apparently the account number belongs to another person. So my email is associated with another persons VF account. Isn''t that a data breech? I'm awaiting a call back from the third person this has been escalted to in VF, I had to start again every time.

Honestly, I was a loyal VF customer, I cant wait to exit.

Ivan