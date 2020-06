Hi GZers!

I've been helping my grandparents out with a few things - they're getting on in age you see. They're also on Vodafone prepay, and are asking me how to top up their vodafone accounts via SMS with a prepay voucher because they can't understand how to use the My Vodafone app. Myself, being on Spark postpay can't answer that, and all of vodafone's help articles on this have seemingly got lost to time.

Does anyone still possess this information?