On RBI it looks like we're limited to 200GB of data a month. On a standard home wireless plan it looks like we get unlimited data nowadays on vodafone. So, interestingly, I have a rural address, but the tower my 4G modem is connecting to is most definitely an in-town one. It seems like if I got a friend in town to let me use their address, I could register my 4G service there, bring the modem home to my rural location, and get a cheaper plan with more data.
Am I entirely missing something? Without outing anyone doing something that Vodafone might disapprove of, has anyone heard of people doing this? Is this just arcane Vodafone market segmentation, or are they tied up in government RBI rules that mean they're not allowed to do different things than other RBI providers in specified areas?