Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)RBI vs Wireless plans


30 posts

Geek


#272151 11-Jun-2020 18:21
Send private message quote this post

On RBI it looks like we're limited to 200GB of data a month.  On a standard home wireless plan it looks like we get unlimited data nowadays on vodafone.  So, interestingly, I have a rural address, but the tower my 4G modem is connecting to is most definitely an in-town one.  It seems like if I got a friend in town to let me use their address, I could register my 4G service there, bring the modem home to my rural location, and get a cheaper plan with more data.

 

 

 

Am I entirely missing something?  Without outing anyone doing something that Vodafone might disapprove of, has anyone heard of people doing this?  Is this just arcane Vodafone market segmentation, or are they tied up in government RBI rules that mean they're not allowed to do different things than other RBI providers in specified areas?

Create new topic
553 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2503170 11-Jun-2020 18:44
Send private message quote this post

I have heard of it been done successfully.




[ SIGNATURE HERE ]



30 posts

Geek


  #2503173 11-Jun-2020 18:50
Send private message quote this post

Hmm.  I presume I can have a billing address separate to a service address, and that the modem would be sent to the billing address (or I could tell them I'm keeping my old RBI modem).  May not even need a friend in town....

 
 
 
 


20606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2503174 11-Jun-2020 18:53
Send private message quote this post

PaulL:

 

On RBI it looks like we're limited to 200GB of data a month.  On a standard home wireless plan it looks like we get unlimited data nowadays on vodafone.  So, interestingly, I have a rural address, but the tower my 4G modem is connecting to is most definitely an in-town one.  It seems like if I got a friend in town to let me use their address, I could register my 4G service there, bring the modem home to my rural location, and get a cheaper plan with more data.

 

 

 

Am I entirely missing something?  Without outing anyone doing something that Vodafone might disapprove of, has anyone heard of people doing this?  Is this just arcane Vodafone market segmentation, or are they tied up in government RBI rules that mean they're not allowed to do different things than other RBI providers in specified areas?

 

 

Aren't 4G connections address locked?  

 

Your tower has capacity then you cart the modem where a tower is congested. IIRC You can apply for it, you will get it if there is capacity, or not, if capacity is full

 

 

7024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2503175 11-Jun-2020 18:56
Send private message quote this post

PaulL: Is this just arcane Vodafone market segmentation

 

Urban areas tend to have more towers serving the same physical area, and therefore more capacity is available.



30 posts

Geek


  #2503181 11-Jun-2020 19:07
Send private message quote this post

All very logical.  Except the tower I connect to on my RBI plan is an urban one, the same one that serves the entire local area.  It's about 30km from me, and there are towers closer, but the closer towers are 3G only.  So, in effect, I'm connecting to and using the same infrastructure either way, and it has no way to tell whether I'm in town or not.  Hence my question.

 

As a technologist I'd say I should charge differential prices per tower.  This tower is cheap, that tower is expensive.  

 

As a marketer I totally get that you segment the market to maximise profit, and so it's not based on how much capacity I have, it's based on whether those people have any other viable options and therefore how much I can charge them (i.e. pricing at what the market will bear).

 

All of which is interesting, but as a consumer, my question is whether there's a way for me to get more for less in some sort of legitimate way.

7024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2503194 11-Jun-2020 19:11
Send private message quote this post

PaulL:

 

Except the tower I connect to on my RBI plan is an urban one, the same one that serves the entire local area.

 

 

That'll teach me for skim-reading :P

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.