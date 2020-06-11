All very logical. Except the tower I connect to on my RBI plan is an urban one, the same one that serves the entire local area. It's about 30km from me, and there are towers closer, but the closer towers are 3G only. So, in effect, I'm connecting to and using the same infrastructure either way, and it has no way to tell whether I'm in town or not. Hence my question.

As a technologist I'd say I should charge differential prices per tower. This tower is cheap, that tower is expensive.

As a marketer I totally get that you segment the market to maximise profit, and so it's not based on how much capacity I have, it's based on whether those people have any other viable options and therefore how much I can charge them (i.e. pricing at what the market will bear).

All of which is interesting, but as a consumer, my question is whether there's a way for me to get more for less in some sort of legitimate way.