2172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#272243 16-Jun-2020 11:16
Got a call from friend trying to sign up for Amazon Prime Video here in NZ.

 

From the Vodafone TV device it says go to www.primevideo.com/mytv and there use the Code being displayed on-screen.

 

That URL seems to just offer a page of search results for Prime Video.  He then clicked on one of the sites (don't know which one) that offered to Sign Up to Amazon.  Proceeded to enter Email and Password, got One Time Password Code by email, and then entered required telephone number, BUT no TXT subsequently received.

 

Can anyone please give simple advice and instructions for a Vodafone TV device user to get Amazon Prime, and take up the 7-day free and $2.99 per month offered to NZers??

 

Tks.

BDFL - Memuneh
67227 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505672 16-Jun-2020 11:20
That URL is to log in to your existing Amazon Prime Video account.

 

1. First create an Amazon Prime account, setup payment, etc. 

 

2. Once this is done then go into Vodafone TV and start the process. 

 

3. Follow to the link you mentioned and enter a code to login your VTV into Amazon.

 

4. Done.




 

 

xpd

Budget Gamer
10558 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505673 16-Jun-2020 11:22
Link works fine for me, asks me for my Amazon log in, then gives me a registration code etc.

 

You sure the link is being put into the browser correctly, and not into a search box ?

 

 




2172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2505682 16-Jun-2020 11:30
Thanks all .... I'll try and visit said (elderly) friend and sit with him.

 

Any ideas why the TXT OTP didn't arrive? ... he did at least try Signing Up.

BDFL - Memuneh
67227 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505689 16-Jun-2020 11:45
It will depend on how they've entered the phone number - make sure it's +64 and the number without the zero. 




 

 

2172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2505701 16-Jun-2020 12:17
     >It will depend on how they've entered the phone number - make sure it's +64 and the number without the zero. <

 

I believe he did it correctly.

 

 

 

 

