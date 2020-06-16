Got a call from friend trying to sign up for Amazon Prime Video here in NZ.

From the Vodafone TV device it says go to www.primevideo.com/mytv and there use the Code being displayed on-screen.

That URL seems to just offer a page of search results for Prime Video. He then clicked on one of the sites (don't know which one) that offered to Sign Up to Amazon. Proceeded to enter Email and Password, got One Time Password Code by email, and then entered required telephone number, BUT no TXT subsequently received.

Can anyone please give simple advice and instructions for a Vodafone TV device user to get Amazon Prime, and take up the 7-day free and $2.99 per month offered to NZers??

Tks.