Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Gigabit fibre slow speed to some sites


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272255 16-Jun-2020 18:21
I've been having this issue for quite a while now but nearing the end of contract with ISP so have decided to finally get into what's the issue.

 

I'm on Vodafone Fibre Max Unlimited. Using Ethernet.

 

Problem:
I have 1 gigabit wired connection to my PC. Speed test provides the expected results. However, when actually downloading I get around 1-2 MBps max. 
Now this is where the big catch comes in, if I turn on my VPN (Nord) route it to a NZ server, whenever I repeat those downloads I get 6MBps+.

 

I've tried disabling IPV6 on router level and repeating those downloads, still getting same results. So at this point I'm unsure what the issue could be, I've had a few friends tell me it's a Vodafone routing thing and that it may be best to jump ship to another ISP.

 

Any tips/recommendations/solutions for this?

 

Cheers.

/dev/null
  #2506002 16-Jun-2020 18:31
And what router are you using? What are you testing against? Ethernet or WiFi and if WiFi, test using Ethernet.




Wannabe Geek


  #2506009 16-Jun-2020 18:40
Using the default Vodafone router, I have also bought a Ubiquiti USG 4 Pro and tried that temporarily to see if it was a router issue. Both had same results.

 

Wired always. Tested on my laptop right next to the router (wired) and at desktop in room (wired). 

 

Tests were against Mega downloads, Google Drive downloads, Steam Game Downloads and Gog Downloads. The main thing that got me noticing the issue though was game updates through Glyph (Game client thing) would constantly always be capped 1MBps and Mega at 2MBps. Whereas as soon as I turn on nord the cap is broken. Broadly speaking this happened on all downloads but those two were the most noticeable. 

 

I tried contacting Support and they told me its a wire issue which I find completely not true as I hit the speeds just fine with a VPN running. 

 
 
 
 


  #2506012 16-Jun-2020 18:49
And what speeds do you get if you're using the Windows 10 Speedtest app?




Wannabe Geek


  #2506014 16-Jun-2020 18:54
During the download if it I saw it peaked right now at 40MBps. The actual test 3ms Ping, 616.63Mbps down, 475.91Mbps up. 

 

In browser (No Vpn), 3ms, 876.86Mbps down, 474.87Mbps up.
In browser (Vpn) 28ms, 204.47Mbps down, 85.15Mbps up.

 

Speed tests were never the issue though, it was the actual downloads that I do. Steam, Gog, Glyph have their own program. Google Drive and Mega were down in browser. Just some background info for when I was doing the comparisons. 



Wannabe Geek


  #2506019 16-Jun-2020 19:10
One additional update:

 

The test results I've mentioned prior were done around 1-2 weeks ago. 

 

I have just redone some of the download tests, Steam and Google Drive no longer seem to have download issues. (Using default Vodafone Router. Vodafone Ultra Hub) 

 

Mega, Gog and glyph have the issue of downloading faster with VPN active. Without the VPN running Mega and Glyph both capped at 2MBps while Gog was reaching around 5MBps. With VPN Mega and Gog reach 12MBps, not tremendously better but still an improvement. Glyph reached around 7-8 MBps

Master Geek


  #2506025 16-Jun-2020 19:26
Could this be a problem at the other end? The NZ servers don't tend to perform great on many of these services so the VPN could be routing you to different server geographical. I know Steam performs better if you point it to LA or an Australian server. It's one of the only things I could think of that would explain an increase when using a VPN.

  #2506033 16-Jun-2020 19:50
Moved to Vodafone subforum and updated title as it doesn't seem to be an issue on your end - rather a routing issue of sorts with some sites.

 

Also ensure you're using Vodafone's DNS servers and you don't have third party Antivirus software running.




Wannabe Geek


  #2506110 16-Jun-2020 20:56
everettpsycho: Could this be a problem at the other end? The NZ servers don't tend to perform great on many of these services so the VPN could be routing you to different server geographical. I know Steam performs better if you point it to LA or an Australian server. It's one of the only things I could think of that would explain an increase when using a VPN.

 

I thought that at first thats when I tried it on more common things like Google Drive, Mega, Steam and I was having issues there. Although can't really explain why it started getting better speeds on drive and steam now. But hey, happy ending there.

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Moved to Vodafone subforum and updated title as it doesn't seem to be an issue on your end - rather a routing issue of sorts with some sites.

 

Also ensure you're using Vodafone's DNS servers and you don't have third party Antivirus software running.

 

 

Cheers thanks. Yep am using the default DNS set by vodafone and no AV running

