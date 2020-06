Hi zoners,

My dearly beloved received a new phone the other day and after a lot of setting up of apps and things , her SIM was transferred from old Android phone to the new Android phone.

She's getting text messages that refuse to send as well as incoming texts delayed or never coming.

Something is set up correctly because some of her texts send OK and some arrive also.

Is there anything I can do to straighten things out?

Cheers,

elp