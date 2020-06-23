Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Speeds on Vodafone HFC Max


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272411 23-Jun-2020 21:29
Hi All,

 

This is my first post so please excuse if i missed anything obvious.

 

I recently upgraded our broadband with Vodafone from HFC 200 to HFC Max and got a reasonable deal and discount for 12 months with the potential i thought of potentially getting fibre equivalent speeds on the cable network. As part of this we received the Ultra Hub (the parental controls on that by the way have been designed by someone who has never been a parent!).

 

Anyhow i was having issues one night and decided to connect the laptop to a wired connection and do a speed test via Speedtest.net. It gave me strong indications that it wasn't set up right and we were still receiving the HFC 200 speeds. We were getting 180 - 200 Mbps download and 20Mbps upload.

 

I got on to tech support at Vodafone and they assured me it was set up correctly but we did the several resets over a number of calls while they tinkered away at the back end (i even got cut off several times, which is frustrating when you had waited 30mins to speak to someone!). After about 5 calls they have finally done something to change the speed and now i am getting 275 - 300 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload.

 

I'm still thinking i'm being shortchanged here and should be around 500 - 700 Mbps download and 250 - 400 Mbps upload.....am i dreaming here?

 

I've also checked my cabling and its Cat 5e is that the week link? or is that suitable?

 

Has anyone else has this set up issue with Vodafone and is there anything i can do by myself to sort it?

 

Grateful for some advice please as it seems ridiculously hard to deal with Vodafone

 

Thanks

 

 

6431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2511018 23-Jun-2020 21:37
Install the Speedtest App and test don't use the browser and only test to your local Vodafone NZ server

2033 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2511068 23-Jun-2020 22:01
Linux:

 

Install the Speedtest App and test don't use the browser and only test to your local Vodafone NZ server

 

 

normally I’d agree but I’ve found the Vf server to be reporting low speeds for me.

 

ran a test now - over 802.11ac - to xtreme networks from HFC Max, 480mbps, which is good. Same wired test gives me 730mbos. Going to VF server gives me 150-200mbps wirel3ss or wired....




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

 
 
 
 


6431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2511072 23-Jun-2020 22:02
Sounds like the VodafoneNZ speedtest server is getting maxed out what does fast.com report for you?

2033 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2511075 23-Jun-2020 22:09
Linux:

 

Sounds like the VodafoneNZ speedtest server is getting maxed out what does fast.com report for you?

 

 

500mbps on wifi 😊




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

6431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2511076 23-Jun-2020 22:10
antoniosk:

 

Linux:

 

Sounds like the VodafoneNZ speedtest server is getting maxed out what does fast.com report for you?

 

 

500mbps on wifi 😊

 

 

Oh Wi-Fi must be faulty :P

