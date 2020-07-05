I'm on Vodafone prepay, which each week offers various 'deals' which typically last a week.

It's not worth me going on a plan, as I mostly have a connection via wi-fi in my home office, with a fibre plan also from Vodafone, so it doesn't make much sense to pay twice for data.

Typically I check via the My Vodafone app, and if there is a deal I want I'll choose it, with the data 'deals' useful if I know I'm going to be out of the office for an extended period.

More than once I've experienced the situation where I'm almost certain I've chosen a 'deal' only to find my credit is exhausted as the 'deal' I thought I'd purchased has not been applied, and my credit has been used up at the casual rate.

It's possible it could be user error, so I'm curious to know whether anyone else has experienced this, as it seems if you're offered a 'deal' which you purchase with your credit, only to not get it seems a bit dubious.

I have data saver enabled on my phone, when I even have mobile data enabled and my usage is pretty light, so it's unlikely I should end up using up a data add-on.

I'm probably not Vodafone's ideal customer, as a $20 top-up can often last me 3 months, so the cynic in me tends to think any excuse to eat my credit would be convenient to force me to top up again, but as I say, I'm not discounting possible user error, so I'm curious to know other people's experience.