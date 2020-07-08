Anyone know if there's been any progress on static IPs on Vodafone 4G?

I have a client in a peri-urban/rural location which lacks decent copper or fibre. Their current provider (a Voda wholesale customer) provides a static IP with the 4G connection.

They're looking at bringing all their telco billing under the one umbrella at Vodafone, taking advantage of better pricing, but a key stumbling block is the static IP. They have server on site which communicates with a network of servers around the globe which continually replicate and also provide failover services for each other. There's the mail server aspect too. And an increase in remote work by staff over the last few months, which requires them to have access to internal resources too. All requiring a static.

The client's question is going to be, if their wholesale customers can, why can't they? I can hear it already. And I'm at a loss to properly explain it to a lay person.