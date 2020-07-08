Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving to Gigabit Fibre - likely speed increase?


So I'm currently with Vodafone on the 'Unlimited Fibre 200' plan - which in theory caps me at 200 down.

 

I live in Mt Eden in the middle of central Auckland - so should be reasonably close to key infrastructure. 

 

However, I'm currently getting the variable speeds below (measured on my iPhone via wifi - but always standing in the same place near my router). Nothing ever close to 200. My question is, if I upgrade to Vodafone Gigabit Fibre can I expect to see the speed increase when I'm already not hitting my existing speed cap? 

 

 

 

Current speeds

 

Test on Ethernet. Bandwidth depends on latency, so you may not see any more speed on a single connection. You will get more throughput if your network and router can handle it, with multiple users or things like BitTorrent.

There isn't an answer to that question - the only answer is "it depends".

 

It depends if you're connecting on 2.4GHz or 5GHz, what type of router you're using, what channel bandwidth you're using, and what spec your client devices are - 2x2 or 3x3.

 

In general I consider around 150-200Mbps to be a benchmark speed for WiFi - that's the sort of speed that could be expected in a typical environment to mobile devices. Anything above that is a bonus, and to a mobile device will make zero difference anyway.

 

 

 
 
 
 


Wifi is no good for measuring internet speed, too many other limiting factors. And gigbit is much faster than any wifi device can benefit from.

 

 

 

At home I have a 100/20 fibre connection. On my smartphone it tests about the same as yours (maybe a bit more consistent but never over 80) , on my PC I can hit the 100M limit every time on speedtests as long as I use the nearest server.

 

 

 

Not many home users really need the speed IMHO, I am a heavy user and 100M is great.



That's the tricky part.. to move to gigabit fibre I need to pay more per month and lock myself into a 12 month contract. However, I have no clue at this stage if it will benefit me at all.

 

My household does quite often have multiple devices using the network similtaniously (me gaming or on conference calls, wife on netflix, kids on youtube etc) - so potentially could be some benefit there with additional speed.

 

I have a Netgear NightHawk R7000 as my router, which has both 2.4 and 5ghz connections available. 

you are limited by wifi.

 

so going to gigabit fibre will NOT increase your iphone wifi internet speeds.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

