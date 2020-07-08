So I'm currently with Vodafone on the 'Unlimited Fibre 200' plan - which in theory caps me at 200 down.

I live in Mt Eden in the middle of central Auckland - so should be reasonably close to key infrastructure.

However, I'm currently getting the variable speeds below (measured on my iPhone via wifi - but always standing in the same place near my router). Nothing ever close to 200. My question is, if I upgrade to Vodafone Gigabit Fibre can I expect to see the speed increase when I'm already not hitting my existing speed cap?

Current speeds