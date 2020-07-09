Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2238 posts

Uber Geek


#272692 9-Jul-2020 15:32
..or do they just stop invoicing?

 

 

 

I moved my fibre connection from VF to 2D back in May.  Customerzone showed an invoice from VF about 4 days later for period of 19 May - 19 June for the full usual amount, $110 or so.

 

I phoned the contact centre, they acknowledged they could see an order to stop the account,  credited most of this latest invoice and we agreed that there would be $14 to pay for 18 May - 22 May or thereabouts.

 

That's the last I've heard.  Cr*ppy customerzone only updates monthly of course, and at the moment still shows the May invoice due to be paid by 5 June - I check daily.

 

Is this normal, can I safely assume VF have now done whatever they needed to do to terminate the ISP services in my account?

 

I'm more than happy to pay the outstanding $14 when I get an invoice or if this has somehow been waived and the account is closed it would have been professional and courteous of VF to let me know.

 

Last thing I want is a letter from Baycorp in 6 months time saying you haven't paid your Vodafone bill, you owe $14 + $200 charges and late fees.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

1834 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2520160 9-Jul-2020 15:37
When it comes to VF i wouldn't safely assume anything.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

6531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2520166 9-Jul-2020 15:51
Have you called Vodafone with the account number and asked ' Have a got an active connection under this account number ' ?

 

As simple as that

