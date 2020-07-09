..or do they just stop invoicing?

I moved my fibre connection from VF to 2D back in May. Customerzone showed an invoice from VF about 4 days later for period of 19 May - 19 June for the full usual amount, $110 or so.

I phoned the contact centre, they acknowledged they could see an order to stop the account, credited most of this latest invoice and we agreed that there would be $14 to pay for 18 May - 22 May or thereabouts.

That's the last I've heard. Cr*ppy customerzone only updates monthly of course, and at the moment still shows the May invoice due to be paid by 5 June - I check daily.

Is this normal, can I safely assume VF have now done whatever they needed to do to terminate the ISP services in my account?

I'm more than happy to pay the outstanding $14 when I get an invoice or if this has somehow been waived and the account is closed it would have been professional and courteous of VF to let me know.

Last thing I want is a letter from Baycorp in 6 months time saying you haven't paid your Vodafone bill, you owe $14 + $200 charges and late fees.