Hi.

For about the past 1 month now I have been experiencing considerable call quality issues. I have a Samsung A8 phone with stock Android acquired via Vodafone. A few times now the call has started low quality and several minutes into the call it switches to HD Voice quality. When the call is in HD Voice it can sound quite siblant and occasionally get a bit of static/crackle.

Yesterday I was on a 12 minute call and it kept switching between HD Voice quality and low quality. It probably did it about 10 times during the call. I asked the caller if the call quality was changing on his end but he said no, I was consistently the same throughout the call.

I also noticed the other day an advertorial on Newstalk ZB and the person being interviewed, their call quality was also exhibiting the same issue I have.

Anybody else experiencing this or do I possibly have a dodgy phone?

At the about the same time this started I also had data issues with my phone where app updates wouldn't download, so ended up factory resetting my phone, but that hasn't stabilised the call quality.