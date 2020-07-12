Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272728 12-Jul-2020 14:24
Hi.

 

For about the past 1 month now I have been experiencing considerable call quality issues. I have a Samsung A8 phone with stock Android acquired via Vodafone. A few times now the call has started low quality and several minutes into the call it switches to HD Voice quality. When the call is in HD Voice it can sound quite siblant and occasionally get a bit of static/crackle.

 

Yesterday I was on a 12 minute call and it kept switching between HD Voice quality and low quality. It probably did it about 10 times during the call. I asked the caller if the call quality was changing on his end but he said no, I was consistently the same throughout the call.

 

I also noticed the other day an advertorial on Newstalk ZB and the person being interviewed, their call quality was also exhibiting the same issue I have.

 

Anybody else experiencing this or do I possibly have a dodgy phone?

 

At the about the same time this started I also had data issues with my phone where app updates wouldn't download, so ended up factory resetting my phone, but that hasn't stabilised the call quality.

 

 

  #2521450 12-Jul-2020 14:28
Were you mobile at the time or stationery?  Doubt very much it's a handset issue



  #2521452 12-Jul-2020 14:33
I was stationary. Primarily at home in West Auckland, but for call yesterday I was in East Auckland.

 
 
 
 


  #2521453 12-Jul-2020 14:37
Were you near the water? Sounds like the call was handing off between different cell sites



  #2521455 12-Jul-2020 14:41
No. Indoors and places I was at is about 1-2km to nearest body of water.

  #2521459 12-Jul-2020 15:02
Does phone support VoLTE and can you lock phone to 4G only? Also was this Vodafone to Vodafone, or Vodafone to off-net?




