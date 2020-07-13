Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Huawei WiFi Mesh Vlan settings


638 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#272732 13-Jul-2020 09:21
Recently purchased https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETHUA1300/Huawei-Q2-Pro-Hybrid-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-Pack-3? and having real trouble with it. Cannot find any reviews mentioning the issue so has to bt my end. We have Voda fibre and have 3 gamers who all get excellent speeds. House is fully wired with an enormous cabinet with gigabit 20 and 10 ports. Was using the Vodafone wifi (newer version) and an old fritz box as an access point but the fritz would hang.

 

Installed the base unit of the Q2 and all good. Installed the 2 extra base units and the net drops from about 1.4mb to 9kb for downloads, pings fine. Twitch and You Tube also stutter badly. Turn all off fixed, turn base only on and works fine. Turn back other 2 and wham speeds drop and stutter back.

 

If I try do instructions in second image of above page (DHCP on, PPOe off, Vlan on, 10, 0) the fibre will not accept. If I turn vlan off base unit works with no issues but cannot add the other two. 

 

Sumped. Figured would try here before returning or calling PB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521932 13-Jul-2020 10:52
I assume you are connecting the base unit to the Vodafone router using an ethernet cable - is this correct?




 

 

638 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2521942 13-Jul-2020 11:06
Yes. And the other two as well. House is fully wired with multiple plan sockets in each room.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521964 13-Jul-2020 11:39
Thanks. I have contact Huawei and got some information on this. 

 

First the product owner thinks it would be a good idea to not have these satellites connected via ethernet as they will keep re-trying the wireless connection too, which will cause some of these problems. It is better to keep only the first node connected via ethernet to the router and let the wireless links do the work. 

 

He thinks the main factor here is the placement. Using the app:

 

• The app will tell you whether or not you are placing the other units of Q2 Pro too far away from the base - make the most of the app as it can diagnose network issues.
• Please ensure you plug each unit of Q2 Pro directly to the wall power points, do not use a power board as the performance (PLC) will decrease if the AC power is shared.
• Ensure all Q2 Pro units have a blue light on the bottom indicating they are all meshed up talking to each other, run speed tests near each unit after placing them down in bedrooms / living rooms to get a good picture of the max speeds you could get out of them wirelessly considering these are only dual-band products.

 

mdf

2599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2521966 13-Jul-2020 11:41
I'm not familiar with this product, but the settings on the pbtech page in the image are if you are using the device as a router, not just access points. If you have another router in the mix you probably have double NAT (or VLAN?). If you're using the VF router, you will need the access points in AP mode or similar.

Probably DHCP off (or forwarding) and no VLANs but I'm guessing.

2503 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2521970 13-Jul-2020 11:48
Quinny:

 

Yes. And the other two as well. House is fully wired with multiple plan sockets in each room.

 

 

Really a completely inappropriate solution then.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521971 13-Jul-2020 11:49
mdf: I'm not familiar with this product, but the settings on the pbtech page in the image are if you are using the device as a router, not just access points. If you have another router in the mix you probably have double NAT (or VLAN?). If you're using the VF router, you will need the access points in AP mode or similar.

Probably DHCP off (or forwarding) and no VLANs but I'm guessing.

 

This would be the correct setup. But note this question: "Does the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro support Wi-Fi Extender or wired bridging?"

 

"The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro can only be used as the main router, and cannot be bridged to other routers with the Wi-Fi Extender feature or wired bridging. However, Wi-Fi Extender and wired bridging are supported among the three base routers in the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro (3 Pack Hybrid)."

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521973 13-Jul-2020 11:52
In my case, the main router is a FritzBox 7490. I have the COVR-2202 base station in the lounge, connected via ethernet and the COVR-2202 in the hall connected via wireless (but could be ethernet if I had an extension to the that room).

 




 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521974 13-Jul-2020 11:55
That's all to say that your options are either use the Huawei Q2 as the main router instead of the Vodafone box, or use a different mesh solution that supports bridge.

 

The way it is it will not only cause problems with speed but also double-NAT and other stuff.




 

 

638 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2521977 13-Jul-2020 12:05
I am using as the main router instead of the Vodafone one (turned that off in the web interface). Will try the other two not connected via lan cables tonight. In the app when I connect the second it did pick up issues (ie 2 walls/distance as mentioned) and it lets you reposition etc. Did that and linked fine and said was good. Trouble is that it still kills the rest of the net. Spent yesterday on moving and connecting but the moment I turn 2nd one on the issues start. I will try the wifi not lan connected for the second when home and update. Plus go step by step thru everything here.   

 

 

 

With one going the wireless is excellent most of house already. Very happy but a lot to pay for a wifi router and not use as mesh.

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521978 13-Jul-2020 12:07
Sorry, I was under the impression the old router was still in play.




 

 

7622 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2521982 13-Jul-2020 12:09
If you have structured cabling then it is the best and correct thing to backbone multiple APs, from what I see in the above discussion this is an in appropriate solution for your setting

 

Cyril

mdf

2599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2521984 13-Jul-2020 12:12
At the risk of asking a silly question, how are you cabling the satellites back to the hub?



638 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2521985 13-Jul-2020 12:13
Send private message quote this post

 

• The app will tell you whether or not you are placing the other units of Q2 Pro too far away from the base - make the most of the app as it can diagnose network issues.
• Please ensure you plug each unit of Q2 Pro directly to the wall power points, do not use a power board as the performance (PLC) will decrease if the AC power is shared.
• Ensure all Q2 Pro units have a blue light on the bottom indicating they are all meshed up talking to each other, run speed tests near each unit after placing them down in bedrooms / living rooms to get a good picture of the max speeds you could get out of them wirelessly considering these are only dual-band products.

 

 

Testing yesterday with base unit and single 2nd unit -

 

Using Huawei Ai Life v 10.1.4.303 - failed ie red at top for 2nd unit then tweaked and said connection was excellent

 

Yes plugged into the wall (and internet but will change that tonight)

 

Yes solid blue light

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



638 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2521987 13-Jul-2020 12:17
mdf: At the risk of asking a silly question, how are you cabling the satellites back to the hub?

 

House being an earthquake rebuild was done with a massive amount of lan ports per room back to gigabit switches in patch panel in the garage. Atm base (one with tag to use as main one) in the middle of the house (ethernet wall socket to patch) and working fine on own. 2nd base unit bedroom. 3rd was to be garage and if need then have base there. ONT is in garage as it vodafone router (with wifi turned off) 

BDFL - Memuneh
67517 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2521990 13-Jul-2020 12:20
Is there a switch in your network?




 

 

