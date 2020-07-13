Recently purchased https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETHUA1300/Huawei-Q2-Pro-Hybrid-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-Pack-3? and having real trouble with it. Cannot find any reviews mentioning the issue so has to bt my end. We have Voda fibre and have 3 gamers who all get excellent speeds. House is fully wired with an enormous cabinet with gigabit 20 and 10 ports. Was using the Vodafone wifi (newer version) and an old fritz box as an access point but the fritz would hang.

Installed the base unit of the Q2 and all good. Installed the 2 extra base units and the net drops from about 1.4mb to 9kb for downloads, pings fine. Twitch and You Tube also stutter badly. Turn all off fixed, turn base only on and works fine. Turn back other 2 and wham speeds drop and stutter back.

If I try do instructions in second image of above page (DHCP on, PPOe off, Vlan on, 10, 0) the fibre will not accept. If I turn vlan off base unit works with no issues but cannot add the other two.

Sumped. Figured would try here before returning or calling PB