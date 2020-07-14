Hi GZ,
I am having a hard time porting my skinny number to VF prepay. I tried to go through the process here https://www.vodafone.co.nz/prepay-porting/
After I double-checked everything was correct, I still got this error message: There was a problem processing your request. Sorry something appears to be wrong. Please check that your mobile and SIM numbers are entered correctly and try again. If you are still having problems please visit your nearest Vodafone store.
Does anyone know what the reason is for this error? Do I have to go in-store?