Cannot port number to VF prepay


79 posts

Master Geek


#272758 14-Jul-2020 16:01
Hi GZ,

 

 

 

I am having a hard time porting my skinny number to VF prepay. I tried to go through the process here https://www.vodafone.co.nz/prepay-porting/

 

 

 

After I double-checked everything was correct, I still got this error message: There was a problem processing your request. Sorry something appears to be wrong. Please check that your mobile and SIM numbers are entered correctly and try again. If you are still having problems please visit your nearest Vodafone store.

 

 

 

Does anyone know what the reason is for this error? Do I have to go in-store?

6549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2522833 14-Jul-2020 16:01
Have you activated the Vodafone Prepay connection? If this is still PREACTIVE then you will have porting issues



79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522834 14-Jul-2020 16:02
Of cause. I have topped up several dollars and bought a plan.

 

 

 

 

 

Linux:

 

Have you activated the Vodafone Prepay connection? If this is still PREACTIVE then you will have porting issues

 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
12365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2522837 14-Jul-2020 16:07
Vodafone are currently having porting issues again i hear...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522838 14-Jul-2020 16:09
I am a first time VF user. AGAIN makes me think not to continue with the porting.

 

 

 

hio77:

 

Vodafone are currently having porting issues again i hear...

 

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2522841 14-Jul-2020 16:35
hhan:

 

I am a first time VF user. AGAIN makes me think not to continue with the porting.

 

 

 

hio77:

 

Vodafone are currently having porting issues again i hear...

 

 

 

Choose a day of the week, they have issues........



79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522857 14-Jul-2020 16:43
Sounds like true.

 

johny99:

 

hhan:

 

I am a first time VF user. AGAIN makes me think not to continue with the porting.

 

 

Choose a day of the week, they have issues........

 

987 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2522858 14-Jul-2020 16:45
IMO stay with Skinny. What's your actual reason for changing? 

 
 
 
 




79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522860 14-Jul-2020 16:48
Just curious about what VF network is like. The geek inside me wants to try out everything that has not been tried out.

 

wratterus:

 

IMO stay with Skinny. What's your actual reason for changing? 

 

987 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2522861 14-Jul-2020 16:48
I can tell you from my experience its generally worse. 😜 There you go. 

 

 

 

Edit - I should clarify that I've not been a Vodafone customer for over 10 years now, but travelling with people on Vodafone, trying to help people who are on Vodafone, constantly having better signal on Spark than others on Vodafone have in the same location....I wouldn't go there. 

 

Of course there will be some specific areas where there is a better signal on Vodafone, but overall, IMO Spark have a far superior network. 



79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522862 14-Jul-2020 16:50
I have peeked the stop sign. I will not proceed. Thanks for your experience.

 

wratterus:

 

I can tell you from my experience its generally worse. 😜 There you go. 

 



79 posts

Master Geek


  #2522864 14-Jul-2020 16:53
I am curious why VF has the largest market share?

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2522875 14-Jul-2020 17:20
Marketing..... they did do a killer job at providing free text at most NZ State high schools lunch time back in the day, that netted a lot of customers.

