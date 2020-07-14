I can tell you from my experience its generally worse. 😜 There you go.

Edit - I should clarify that I've not been a Vodafone customer for over 10 years now, but travelling with people on Vodafone, trying to help people who are on Vodafone, constantly having better signal on Spark than others on Vodafone have in the same location....I wouldn't go there.

Of course there will be some specific areas where there is a better signal on Vodafone, but overall, IMO Spark have a far superior network.