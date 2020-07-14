Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone churned an active business connection away without checking?


#272759 14-Jul-2020 16:40
Hi there,

 

just wondering if anyone knows who I can get in touch with on behalf of a client of mine. His business connection (non Vodafone) was disconnected and churned away from his ISP (who had no control as it was pre-approved) to Vodafone without my client's approval or knowledge.

 

We've tried Vodafone directly and they advised we need to get in touch via the account holder (in the neighbouring office on the same floor). So we got the account holder to get in touch and provide a contact. Now I've tried talking to the "Enterprise Set-Up Specialist Service Delivery" but they've basically brushed us off. I'm trying with them again but in case he's not going to respond, just thought I'd check here.

 

Thanks all

 

 

 

 

Chorus

  #2522869 14-Jul-2020 17:05
Is this for a copper or fibre service? Your first port of call would be calling your client's actual RSP and asking them to arrange a return of service to them, and expediting it to Chorus (or LFC) due to beng slammed. 

 

The RSP who made the mistake (Vodafone in this case) generally won't do anything to reverse their wrong - it's up to the losing service provider to instigate the transfer back to them.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd



  #2522874 14-Jul-2020 17:18
Thanks for that. My client’s ISP rolled out a whole new connection on a spare port on the ONT. One that they checked was inactive first. so that was dealt with relatively quickly.

I’m just wondering if there is anyone we can talk to at VF for at least an explanation if not compensation for IT support he received due to the error made.

