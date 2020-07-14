Hi there,

just wondering if anyone knows who I can get in touch with on behalf of a client of mine. His business connection (non Vodafone) was disconnected and churned away from his ISP (who had no control as it was pre-approved) to Vodafone without my client's approval or knowledge.

We've tried Vodafone directly and they advised we need to get in touch via the account holder (in the neighbouring office on the same floor). So we got the account holder to get in touch and provide a contact. Now I've tried talking to the "Enterprise Set-Up Specialist Service Delivery" but they've basically brushed us off. I'm trying with them again but in case he's not going to respond, just thought I'd check here.

Thanks all