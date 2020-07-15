Hi GZ,

I am the one who had the issue with porting number to Vodafone yesterday. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=40&topicId=272758

Luckily, I found it working again at 6 pm yesterday. And now my number is with Vodafone. And that is when the nightmare starts.

I found my phone is not connecting to 4G. It shows H+. At first, I thought it was some problem with my phone, which is unlikely since my phone specs cover every band that VF uses. But just to make sure, I borrowed a VF sim from my college, inserted it into my phone and then boom, I had 4G. Looks like the problem is of cause with the account, since the sim card package said it was 4G sim. I called 777 hotline, which was really hot. I waited 15 minutes to get connected to a CSR, who said she has no option other than referring me to go in-store.

I spend all my lunchtime at the Vodafone store. A ninja checked the internal system and found the root cause of the problem, which was that the "LTE service" addon was missing on my account. He jumped on the phone to talk with 3 staffs from 3 different teams and ended explaining the same issue 3 times using over 30 mins. Finally, he managed to prove that it was nothing wrong with my phone nor my sim, the problem was with my account. And the final answer from the other end of the call was that if the problem was with the account, nothing can be done. That was ridiculous, I spent over an hour in-store. And the answer was "we cannot help".

And the staff said that he had had a customer on the same boat with me, and he failed to resolve the problem, ended with recommending that customer to port the number to other company as a resolution, which was interesting.

Stay Away from Vodafone.