Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Better with an Antenna or waste of time? RBI connection


579 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272779 15-Jul-2020 16:21
Hi all

 

Am after some thoughts from the community regarding an RBI connection we have started with Farmside.

 

Due to the nature of the property the only useful place for the modem is in the roof space.  Which is OK as it is also the highest point, the house is cement (Bunker).  There is no cell service inside it.  and it is where the other media servers/utilities are currently.

 

I'm not clued up on connections like this and have been looking at installing an antena, not to maximise the speed at all, but to assist with keeping a solid connection.  Upload speed is also a requirement for security.

 

Any thoughts on if an antenna would provide any benefit to the connection?

 

Stats were taken directly connected to the router. No other connections have been made at this point through wireless as the old ADSL connection is still in place

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

4547 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2523598 15-Jul-2020 16:37
Definitely stick an antenna up. Assuming you have the Huawei B525, grab this, with some cables....
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/700-directional/ant-228.html

