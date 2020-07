Hi

I'm trying to get an official list of IPs used by Vodafone NZ but the closest I can find so far is via ipinfo.io eg 49.224.0.0/14

Does anyone know if there's a better source of IP addresses used by Vodafone NZ? I'm trying to create an allow list for devices connecting to a network from a Vodafone IP, an official list would be very helpful if you know of one.

Kind regards

Craig