Earlier in the year we were having regular dropouts with our HFC connection. Sometimes several times each day. After some direct help from a Vodafone employee and some experimentation I discovered that turning off Ipv6 on our router mostly fixed the problem (and cured some speed issues). The connection was still not completely stable though. Later on intuition I turned our Ubiquiti AmpfiFi HD router into a bridge to our mesh network and set up the unused Vodafone Ultrahub as a wired only router. This between the cable modem and the rest of our network. With this the connection became rock solid and completely stable.

After a month or so I got to thinking that I should perhaps put the best wired router in there instead of the Ultrahub... so I bought a Ubiquiti Edgerouter X. Setting that up was a little bit of a learning curve, but not too much. All seemed good. But then it wasn't...

Monitoring the connection via a ping utility to Vodafones DNS server had shown good things with the Ultrahub but with the Edgerouter, after 12 hours or so, latency went all to hell. Instead of a few milliseconds pings were over 1, sometimes 2 seconds. See the pictures attached. I tried everything with the Edgerouter, different firmware revisions... ensured it was as secure as possible as I read they were popular hacking targets... nothing made a difference.

Any thoughts anyone?

Ultrahub...

Edgerouter...