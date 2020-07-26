Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Upload speed faster than 100 Mbps on HFC Max / DOCSIS 3.1?


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272942 26-Jul-2020 16:57
Hi I am on the HFC Max plan - unfortunately due to current housing situation can't get on fibre. Download speed is alright but upload speed is capped at 100 Mbps per their offer summary/website.

 

Did some research into the underlying technology DOCSIS 3.1 - says it can support up to 1 Gbps upload. Just curious as to why Vodafone have limited it to 100 Mbps and if they'll change it in the future? Just saw that topic about how they're not offering HFC to new customers so maybe this is gonna be a dead end sort of venture.

 

And even with this less than usual max plan experience (900/400), it's not even cheaper than their usual fibre max offering.

 

Figured this would be the best place to ask about this instead of a random Vodafone tech support/CSR. Cheers

7636 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2529027 26-Jul-2020 17:32
Hi, you have assumed that DOCSIS3.1 in your part of the world has plenty of spectrum available to it, where infact its sharing the spectrum with other services such as TV etc and in anyone node there may be multiple channel allocations to broadband services.

 

It seems common that DOCSIS operators limit upload to around 100-200Mbs as there simply is not enough spectrum available to provide more. Downstream is typically awareded more spectrum and as such in a node can provide a Gig downlink albeit shared with everyone on the node, but at the expense of uplink speed.

 

Unlike GPON and other fibre optic based delivery systems HFC has limited spectrum to provide service, especially when you add in TV services etc. true fibre based systems on the other hand have seemingly limitless bandwidth by comparison.

 

Cyril

