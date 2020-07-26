Hi I am on the HFC Max plan - unfortunately due to current housing situation can't get on fibre. Download speed is alright but upload speed is capped at 100 Mbps per their offer summary/website.

Did some research into the underlying technology DOCSIS 3.1 - says it can support up to 1 Gbps upload. Just curious as to why Vodafone have limited it to 100 Mbps and if they'll change it in the future? Just saw that topic about how they're not offering HFC to new customers so maybe this is gonna be a dead end sort of venture.

And even with this less than usual max plan experience (900/400), it's not even cheaper than their usual fibre max offering.

Figured this would be the best place to ask about this instead of a random Vodafone tech support/CSR. Cheers