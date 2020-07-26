Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Advice on adding Mesh Wifi on Vodafone Ultrahub


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272948 26-Jul-2020 20:21
Currently we have a Vodafone UltraHub with Fibre 100 and one wifi extender but it doesn't cover the whole house. Im wanting to upgrade the wifi and thinking a mesh system is the way to go. Almost everything is connected to the network via wifi and not cables so good wifi is the key.

 

My question is if I buy something like Tp-link Deco system (https://www.tp-link.com/en/home-networking/deco/deco-x60/) which comes as a three pack of units does the first unit plug directly into the Ultrahub (via cable) and stay near it and the other two units can be placed around the home or do all three units spread around the house (and connect via wifi) once they have been set up.  

 

Also I guess is a mesh system like this compatible with the VF Ultrahub in the first place? 

 

If anyone has any advice or experience setting up a mesh system, it doesnt need to a tp system - that worked! - that would be great! 

 

 

 

 

719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2529188 26-Jul-2020 20:30
I used an orbi with ultra hub worked really well , WiFi coverage is great and speed is fine as well



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2529191 26-Jul-2020 20:41
What kind of orbi was that and was it just one unit?

 
 
 
 


719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2529192 26-Jul-2020 20:53
barkingmadnz:

What kind of orbi was that and was it just one unit?



Brought the kit two satellites and a router , they used to be on sale for about 469 at Noel lemmings, like this below at pb tech. Very easy to set up via app , no complaints soo far very happy

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR2203/NETGEAR-Orbi-RBK23-Whole-Home-Mesh-WiFi-System-MU?qr=GShopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4bTe38Tq6gIVBR4rCh2r9gYNEAQYAiABEgIKGvD_BwE

