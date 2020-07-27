Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So if Spark Wifi calling is indeed imminent, does that mean VF will be doing it too?

 

Asking for someone with a VF work phone and iffy reception at home (it me).

There has been some suggestion on Geekzone that it is coming, as a replacement for Vodafone's Sure Signal: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=257294&page_no=2#2324393

VodafoneNZ has the capability for sure, If they want to enable it for end users is another story

 

 

 
 
 
 


It sure would be nice if they could offer it, only getting 1 bar of signal at work

I think the main problem here would be Vodafone's  Achilles' heel: billing...




 

 

freitasm:

I think the main problem here would be Vodafone's  Achilles' heel: billing...



Or the bean counters worried about roaming revenue

Linux:
freitasm:

 

I think the main problem here would be Vodafone's  Achilles' heel: billing...

 



Or the bean counters worried about roaming revenue

 

Covid has made short work of that....




