So if Spark Wifi calling is indeed imminent, does that mean VF will be doing it too?
Asking for someone with a VF work phone and iffy reception at home (it me).
VodafoneNZ has the capability for sure, If they want to enable it for end users is another story
It sure would be nice if they could offer it, only getting 1 bar of signal at work
I think the main problem here would be Vodafone's Achilles' heel: billing...
freitasm:
Linux:freitasm:
Or the bean counters worried about roaming revenue
Covid has made short work of that....
