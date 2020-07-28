Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does Vodafone do speed throttling /traffic shaping of any kind?


#272979 28-Jul-2020 16:41
Since the weekend my download speeds are behaving very strangely. I put something to download, it goes up to 18 or 19MB/s and starts dropping down to 9MB/s and hovers around there. 

 

I used to get 50-75 easy. I don't use VPN but have usenet SSL through 563. Local speedtest shows 930mbps down which is great and the speedtest to US which is where the usenet servers are, I'm still getting around 350mbps at peak times which should still be around 40MB/s 

 

Can confirm link speed is still 1000/1000, using cat6 cables, speed tests are fine, its just on the usenet area where the problem is. Nothing has changed on my end other than a recent windows update to 1909 and restarting the server at home. 

 

Running out of ideas to troubleshoot..

  #2530257 28-Jul-2020 16:50
Have you asked your Usenet provider?

 

 



  #2530261 28-Jul-2020 17:00
sbiddle:

Have you asked your Usenet provider?


 



Yes spent quite a bit of time trouble shooting with them and I kept telling them my ISP doesn't shape anything but after all the testing, we are out of options.

First thought it might be Windows server specific but install the same setup on my MacBook Pro but still seeing the same behavior with speeds starting to rise but then drops down to about 9 or 10 MB/s.

