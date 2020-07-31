Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone TV won't turn on unless the tv is on


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#273035 31-Jul-2020 19:16
I have recently switched from my Vodafone TV box being connected via HDMI to a receiver, which was in turn connected to the tv, to connecting V TV directly to the tv.  Now the V TV box will not turn on unless the tv is on - no lights or any response on the box.  If I turn the tv on first, the V TV box flashes red for 10 sec (without touching the V TV remote), then will eventually turn on through its remote.

 

I have connected the V TV box to the tv's ARC HDMI, and the tv's regular HDMI socket, with the same results.  The tv is a 4 year old LG.  I cannot find any set up option on the tv or the V TV box to disable commands from the tv.

 

I would appreciate any suggestions please.

4014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2532358 31-Jul-2020 19:48
'Simplelink'

 

HDMI-CEC will be enabled. Powering down HDMI devices attached when the tv is off.

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/us/lg-tv-settings-guide,review-5624-14.html 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2532361 31-Jul-2020 19:55
thanks, but Simplelink is turned off.  I just turned on, which made no difference, then turned it off again, which still made no difference.  It does look like Simplelink is indeed turned on, but that the set up menus are not turning it off!

 

 

