I have recently switched from my Vodafone TV box being connected via HDMI to a receiver, which was in turn connected to the tv, to connecting V TV directly to the tv. Now the V TV box will not turn on unless the tv is on - no lights or any response on the box. If I turn the tv on first, the V TV box flashes red for 10 sec (without touching the V TV remote), then will eventually turn on through its remote.

I have connected the V TV box to the tv's ARC HDMI, and the tv's regular HDMI socket, with the same results. The tv is a 4 year old LG. I cannot find any set up option on the tv or the V TV box to disable commands from the tv.

I would appreciate any suggestions please.