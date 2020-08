Hi there

We have a main pilot number that goes to our Vodafone One Business Auto attendant, off this there is a separate number that handles our faxes to a physical fax machine.

We want to divert the fax number to our Rightfax server and get rid of the physical fax machine, however I have been told you cant do this?

We want to keep our main number, would the only solution be to get a new fax number setup separate to our main pilot number?



Thanks